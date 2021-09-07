Aion Trading Down 9% This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 9% against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $89.29 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,515.06 or 0.99780798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00045091 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.12 or 0.00869029 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.27 or 0.00440326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.00316965 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00064859 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,518,060 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

