Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Rating Increased to Buy at DBS Vickers

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was upgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 8.80 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

OTCMKTS AICAF remained flat at $$0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

