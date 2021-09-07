Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Buys $12,765.92 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $12,765.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,464 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,730.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Nicholas John Swenson bought 80 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738.40.

On Monday, August 30th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,390.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 500 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,375.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 288 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,019.52.

On Monday, August 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,337.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,372.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 300 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,939.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 800 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,864.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 300 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,053.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT traded up $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. 38,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,502. Air T, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

