Airbloc (ABL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,899.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Airbloc has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $12,899.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00155565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.14 or 0.00735807 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

