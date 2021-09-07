AirSwap Hits Market Cap of $47.14 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. AirSwap has a total market cap of $47.14 million and $15.82 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

