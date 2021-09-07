Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) were down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 92.35 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 92.80 ($1.21). Approximately 789,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,757,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.15 ($1.24).

A number of analysts have commented on AAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

