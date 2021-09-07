Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Raised by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,211 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $15,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,902. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.