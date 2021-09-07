Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.13

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 2055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $906,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,703,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $967,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,802,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.