Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Shares Down 0%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) shares traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.20 and last traded at $40.45. 28,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 71,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

