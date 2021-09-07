Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for 3.5% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Albemarle worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,197 shares of company stock worth $4,972,499. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $240.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.30 and a 200-day moving average of $174.90. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $248.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

