Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,560 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 1.0% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.19. 27,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,657. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

