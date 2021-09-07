Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.33. 172,544 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 110,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$272.58 million and a PE ratio of -70.61.

In other news, Director Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse sold 106,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.23, for a total value of C$343,533.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$166,412.83.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

