Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$0.21 on Tuesday, reaching C$50.21. 1,164,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,661. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.60. The company has a market cap of C$53.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATD.B. TD Securities boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.93.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

