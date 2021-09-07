Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.00

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 1085221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.20 ($1.41).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.06. The firm has a market cap of £589.05 million and a P/E ratio of 73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

