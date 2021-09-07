Allianz’s (ALIZY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ALIZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Commerzbank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ALIZY stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 83,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. Allianz has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.52 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

