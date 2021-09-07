Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.44% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.