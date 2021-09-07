AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits Market Cap of $295,139.30

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $295,139.30 and $716.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

