Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,900.00

Shares of Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and last traded at GBX 1,900 ($24.82), with a volume of 5979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,855 ($24.24).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Alpha FX Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £769.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,673.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,521.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Alpha FX Group’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

Alpha FX Group Company Profile (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.