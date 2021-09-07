Alpha Quark Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $39.84 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for about $4.24 or 0.00009056 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $72.44 million and $39.84 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00060844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00145391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.36 or 0.00734991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042728 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

