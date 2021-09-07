Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 9,470 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.66. The stock had a trading volume of 82,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,338. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

