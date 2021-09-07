Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 1,931 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,961,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.35. The stock had a trading volume of 388,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,139. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

