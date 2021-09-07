Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CME Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $193.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,993. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,592 shares of company stock worth $3,039,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

