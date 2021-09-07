Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,308 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Investors Bancorp worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ISBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. 13,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.