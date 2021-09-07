Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,899 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.01. 21,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,181. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.14. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

