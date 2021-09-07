Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 530,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the quarter. The AES accounts for about 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned 0.08% of The AES worth $13,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The AES in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The AES in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in The AES in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AES traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. 54,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,741. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

