Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $12.19 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 683.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,279 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Citigroup by 15.7% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

NYSE:C traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $71.63. 448,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,350,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

