Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $14.23 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.5% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,752,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $351.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

