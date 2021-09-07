Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,982 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after acquiring an additional 361,036 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. 140,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,770,721. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

