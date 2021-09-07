Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned 0.15% of Ingredion worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61,149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of INGR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.76. The company had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,461. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.07.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

