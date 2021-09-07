Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,784 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $53.70. 288,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,675,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

