Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,090,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.26. 165,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. The company has a market capitalization of $453.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.27 and its 200 day moving average is $166.90. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

