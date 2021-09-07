Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 169 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $17.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,913.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,817. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,721.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2,433.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,284,229. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

