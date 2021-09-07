Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 4,607 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. 273,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,837,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

