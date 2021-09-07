Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 5,681 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 873.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.