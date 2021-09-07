Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.92

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 218110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

ALSMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alstom has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alstom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Alstom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

