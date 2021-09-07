alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.90 ($19.88).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

alstria office REIT stock opened at €16.42 ($19.32) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.48.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.