alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.53

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €16.53 ($19.45) and last traded at €16.35 ($19.24), with a volume of 294147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €16.42 ($19.32).

AOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, alstria office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.90 ($19.88).

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.50.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

