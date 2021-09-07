Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -834.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $76.91.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,765,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,280,493.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,490 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,387. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $15,711,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

