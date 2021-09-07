Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -834.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $76.91.
In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,765,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,280,493.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,490 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,387. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $15,711,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
