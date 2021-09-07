Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.50

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.50, with a volume of 5172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.37 million and a PE ratio of -558.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 176.65 and a quick ratio of 176.65.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

