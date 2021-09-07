Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,478.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,462.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,320.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

