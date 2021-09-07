Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from KeyCorp

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4,000.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN traded up $42.98 on Tuesday, reaching $3,521.03. 93,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,462.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,320.63. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.