Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 736 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMBA stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $136.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,076. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.81 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.99 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.06.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.