AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 7.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.82 and last traded at $47.26. Approximately 2,025,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 89,212,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $107,152.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,989 shares of company stock worth $2,544,335. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after buying an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after buying an additional 4,788,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

