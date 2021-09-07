AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

