American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1,706.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of UGI worth $18,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in UGI by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in UGI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in UGI by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after buying an additional 267,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UGI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

