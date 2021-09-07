American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 1,772.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 508,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,972 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of DXC Technology worth $19,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,611 shares of company stock valued at $759,073. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.