American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF were worth $11,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,282,000.

Shares of QCON stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.63.

