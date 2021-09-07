AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.12% of AMETEK worth $37,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,349 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AMETEK by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 41.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,303,000 after buying an additional 507,726 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 176.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,869,000 after buying an additional 468,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in AMETEK by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,752,000 after buying an additional 193,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Shares of AME stock opened at $135.40 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.