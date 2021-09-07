Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $42,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.60.

AMGN opened at $226.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

