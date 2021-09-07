Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,648 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after purchasing an additional 461,610 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $301.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.65. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

